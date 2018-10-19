 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ministry of Health: 5 people poisoned in cargo ship discharged from hospital

    Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ Five of the poisoned crew members of the Nazmehr dry cargo ship of the Iranian Islam Republic that sailed en route Aktau-Baku, 21 miles off the island of Pirallahi in the central part of Caspian Sea have been discharged from the hospital.

    Report informs citing Spokesman for the Ministry of Health Parviz Abubakirov that at present, the treatment of two  people is underway at the Toxicology Department of Clinical Medical Center № 1 and their state is moderate severe.

    He added that the bodies of the deceased were brought to morgue for examination.

    Notably, three Iranian citizens  who died after getting poisoned on the board died on the way to the hospital. According to the preliminary assumptions, the cause of the poisoning is the chemicals carried on the board.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi