Ministry: Last year 36 fake medical diplomas revealed in Azerbaijan

Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ "36 fraudulent diplomas have been revealed in the field of healthcare last year, and relevant appeal was made to state agencies".

Elkhan Azizov, Chairman of the Legal and Internal Control Department of the Ministry of Health, told Report.

According to him, most of the revealed fraudulent diplomas were issued by secondary medical educational institutions (medical colleges).

The sector head added that number of fake diplomas decreased compared to previous years.

Azizov noted that 10% of fake diplomas found this year belong to those who have studied abroad and returned.