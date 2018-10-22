Ministry: Bodies of sailors who died on board of Iranian vessel handed over

Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ The people who got poisoned on board of Nazmehr dry cargo ship belonging to Iran Islam Republic sailing en route Aktau-Baku 21 miles away from Pirallari island have been discharged from the hospital, spokesman of Azerbaijan's Minister of Heorgh Parvuz Abubakirov.

The ministry official said that the bodies of the deceased were handed over to the respective bodies.

Notably, three Iranian citizens died of poisoning on board of a vessel. By preliminary assumptions, the poisoning was caused by the chemicals added to wheat, transported on the vessel.