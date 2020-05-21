Ministers of Non-Aligned Movement mull fight against COVID-19

Under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan, Health Ministers of the Non-Aligned Movement held a meeting through videoconferencing,

Report informs. The Ministers discussed topical issues of fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Azerbaijani Health Minister Ogtay Shiraliyev noted that at the current stage, the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic depends on preparedness, increasing the sustainability of intersectoral actions and expanding cooperation between the states.

The health officials of NAM also stressed the need for continuous exchange of experience and knowledge in the treatment and prevention of dangerous infectious diseases, as well as information on effective medicines and personal protective equipment.

At the meeting, Tedros Adhan Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), and Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, addressed the situation with COVID-19.