Microbiological contamination revealed in some wedding palaces in Azerbaijan

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ In Azerbaijan, the owners of 80 enterprises producing foods, which don't meet safety standards were administratively fined during February this year. Report was informed by the department head of the Hygiene and Epidemiology Center of the Health Ministry, Imran Abdullayev.

According to him, the decision on suspending the operation of 5 objects was made: "7 people were temporarily dismissed, 2 cases were sent to the investigation. 1267 samples were taken from the wedding palaces the where the microbiological contamination was revealed in 5 of the samples.