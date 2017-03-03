Medicine against all cancer types successfully tested

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ Russian scientists have developed and successfully tested genetic engineering drug in-space against all types and stages of malignant tumor, which can be obtained after three or four years.

Report informs, Professor Andrey Simbirtsev, Deputy Director of the State Research Institute of highly pure biopreparations of the Federal Medical and Biological Agency of the Russian Federation (FMBA) told Izvestiya.

According to report, this is a fundamentally new medicine for treatment of malignant tumors, which was developed through biotechnology. The success has been achieved using a space experiment, so, the institute completes non-clinical testing of the drug, which will make a revolution in oncology.

According to him, the drug has been tested on mice and rats with developing melanoma and sarcoma. Course administration in most cases led to a complete treatment even in the later stages.