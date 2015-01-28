Medical workers' rights restricted in Azerbaijan

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ In Azerbaijan, the persons engaged in medical activities are forbidden to implement out of the given work and services in the special license, according to the law. Report informs, it was stated on the changes suggested to the law on "Protection of public health" during the discussion in Milli Mejlis's Committee on Social Policy.

According to the proposed amendment, the persons engaged in medical activity are not allowed to implement medical activity that is out of the work or services (except first aid) given in the regulations of the state medical institutions or a special permit (license) in the private medical field.