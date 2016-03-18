Maternity welfare clinics and children's polyclinics reduced in Baku

Baku. 18 March.REPORT.AZ/ In comparison with 10 years ago, decrease has been recorded in number of the centers providing services to treatment and prevention services for women and children in Baku city.

Report informs citing Baku City Statistics Office at the end of 2014, number of maternity welfare clinics, children's polyclinics and out-patient's clinic made 77.

Number of such centers was equal to 94 in 2005.

Over these years, number of service centers were at least 2012. Thus, number of maternity welfare clinics, children's polyclinics and out-patient's clinic made 65.

According to the information of the office, this reduction is related with reforms and implementation of centralization in the field of health.