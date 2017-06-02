Main diseases identified during preventive medical examination named

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ 5 499 863 people across the country had preventive check-ups from February 15 to May 15.

Report was told in the Ministry of Health, 2 640 119 were 2 859 744 were women.

1 308 329 people in Baku had a general medical examination.

2 041 388 people across the country involved in additional health examination, 68 427 people taken to dispensary control, 27 059 people have been hospitalized.

As a result of initial examinations, circulatory system diseases made 17.2%, respiratory system diseases -16.8%, digestive system diseases - 11,7%.