 Top
    Close photo mode

    Main diseases identified during preventive medical examination named

    5 499 863 people across the country had a preventive check-ups

    Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ 5 499 863 people across the country had preventive check-ups from February 15 to May 15.

    Report was told in the Ministry of Health, 2 640 119 were 2 859 744 were women.

    1 308 329 people in Baku had a general medical examination.

    2 041 388 people across the country involved in additional health examination, 68 427 people taken to dispensary control, 27 059 people have been hospitalized.

    As a result of initial examinations, circulatory system diseases made 17.2%, respiratory system diseases -16.8%, digestive system diseases - 11,7%.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi