    Main directions of health care development in Azerbaijan in years 2016-2019 revealed

    Creation of the health insurance is underway

    Baku. 24 September. REPORT.AZ/ Successive measures to reduce the mortality rate among mothers and children up to 5 years, preventing the proliferation of cases of HIV/AIDS, malaria, tuberculosis, diabetes, cardiovascular and hereditary diseases and reduce the number of deaths from these types of diseases in Azerbaijan are scheduled for the years 2016-2019.

    Report informs, it was stated in the budget package for 2016, as well as in the "Concept of the medium-term socio-economic development for 2016-2019 years".

    According to the concept, the main tasks in the field of health care in the years 2016-2019 is to improve the information system to enhance monitoring of the health status of the population, creating a system of health insurance reform in health care financing and health education, and etc.

