Number of boys up 4-5% than girls in Azerbaijan last year

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ “Last year the number of boys under 10 years increased by 4-5% in comparison with girls of the same age in Azerbaijan”.

Report informs, lawmaker Malahat Ibrahimgizi told at the meeting dedicated to discussion of preliminary project “National Strategy on Reproductive Health of population of Azerbaijan Republic in 2017-2025”.

According to her, this features significant rise of number of boys under 10-year age: “Everybody should think about future of girls. This indicator was 1% five years ago. If the rise continues in this way, it will cause a serious tendency in 2-3 years. We must not relegate to the level of underdeveloped countries in this field”.

M.Ibrahimgizi told that mass marriage of girls with foreign citizens is a serious problem: “Ultrasound investigations (USI) beyond treatment purposes should be somehow regulated in medical institutions. Unfortunately, use of USI scans, especially for determination of sex for “gift” persists today”.