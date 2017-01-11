Malignant blood diseases revealed in 460 persons in Azerbaijan last year

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Last year malignant blood diseases revealed in 460 persons in Azerbaijan. Acute leukemia diagnosed in 327 of them".

Report informs, Chief Hematologist of the Ministry of Health Chingiz Asadov said.

According to him, last year 12 628 people applied to the Scientific Research Institute of Hematology and Transfusion named after B.Eyvazov: "Number of initial applications made 4 519. The figure was 4 306 people in 2015. Currently, 27 523 patients registered in the dispensary. In 2015, this figure amounted to 23 962".

He noted that last year, 143 694 persons were examined before marriage: "Thalassaemia carriage was diagnosed in 4 649 of them, syphilis in 645 and AIDS in 109. Number of couples, carriers of thalassemia was 42".