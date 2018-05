Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ City and regional registration departments of Ministry of Justice last year registered 146.6 births, in other words, on average 438 births per day.

Report was informed in State Statistics Committee (SSC), this indicator features 16.5 births per 1000 people in the country.

53.3% of newborns were male, 46.7% female, including 2522 twins and 63 triplets.