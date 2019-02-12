Jalal Isayev: Situation with influenza virus stabilized in Azerbaijan

Tbilisi. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ "The situation with influenza virus has stabilized in Azerbaijan," Chief infectiologist of the republic Jalal Isayev told Georgian Bureau of Report News Agency.

According to him, common flu virus has been spread in Azerbaijan and there is no reason for panic among people: "No cases of death from flu has been recorded in the country yet. The current influenza virus is treatment-friendly. It is true that there is no effective remedy for influenza virus. However, in any case, treatment under medical supervision gives a positive result. People should protect themselves and their surrounding from disease. Easygoing disease can be treated at home, however, the illness in severe form should be treated in hospital."

Isayev urged parents not to let children to school, even if their children are infected with other respiratory viral infections, not just flu. "If these children attend the classes it can lead to complications and infection of other children."

Notably, Tbilisi is hosting a regional consultative meeting devoted to hepatitis held by the World Health Organization (WHO). Azerbaijan is represented by chief infectiologist Jalal Isayev at the event.