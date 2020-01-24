Is there a risk of coronavirus outbreak in Azerbaijan?

"Those who arrive in Azerbaijan from China must be checked for coronavirus at the airport," Azerbaijan's chief infectious disease specialist Jalal Isayev said.

He noted that Azerbaijani citizens should be extremely cautious when traveling to China.

"There is a risk of coronavirus infection in Azerbaijan because our citizens travel to China and their citizens visit our country. Those who come to Azerbaijan from China must be checked for coronavirus," he said.

Coronavirus is responsible for 26 deaths in the Chinese city of Wuhan. More than 830 people in the city are infected with this deadly virus.