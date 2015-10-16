​Intra uterine fetal surgical operation held in Azerbaijan

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ The child, who was operated in the womb of his mother at the Surgical Clinic of the Azerbaijan Medical University (AMU) due to accumulation of liquid in the chest, was born healthy.

Report was told in the Medical University, thanks to the timely intervention of doctors, the baby feels good now.

According to the information, the child had fluid accumulation in the chest, around the heart and lungs, which, in turn, prevented the normal functioning of the heart.

Due to the intervention of the AMU medical team, the child was born without any abnormalities of the heart and lungs. During birth minor problems with the function of the heart were observed, but they were eliminated. At the moment the child is under the supervision of AMU physicians.