First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva hosts Iftar for patients of Pakistan Thalassaemia Center and SHC

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Iftar Dinner was hosted for the patients of Pakistan Thalassaemia Center and Pakistan Sweet Home Children on the behalf of Mehriban Aliyeva, First Lady of Azerbaijan and President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Goodwill Ambassador of UNESCO and ISESCO.

Report informs referring to "The Nation", Leader of the opposition in the AJK Legislative Assembly Raja Farooq Haider, Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Barrister Abid Waheed Sheikh, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan Dashgin Shikarov and the embassy officials besides other guests attended the Iftar dinner.

Speaking on the occasion, Leader of the Opposition in AJK Legislative Assembly Raja Farooq Haider highly appreciated the efforts of HAF and First Lady Mehriban for love and care for PSH children and Thalassaemia patients. He congratulated the MD PBM for successful completion of this project and hoped that the same will be replicated in other cities of Pakistan. He also appreciated the efforts of Heydar Aliyev Foundation of Azerbaijan for their cooperation in various welfare projects of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal.

Addressing the audience, Ambassador Dashgin Shikarov conveyed the affection and solidarity of the first lady and people of Azerbaijan with the children of Pakistan Sweet

Homes and patients of Thalassaemia Centre. Talking about the activity of Heydar Aliyev Foundation (HAF), the ambassador said the foundation is contributing to the social and economic development of the country by implementing various projects in education, public health, culture besides implementation of number of large scale projects in Azerbaijan and other countries of the world including Pakistan.

He highlighted the shared religious and cultural values of people of Azerbaijani and Pakistan, and stressed to further strengthen the ties between two brotherly countries.

In his welcome address the Managing Director of Bait ul Mal Barrister Abid Waheed Sheikh expressed gratitude to the First Lady of Azerbaijan for sharing the love and joy of holy month of Ramazan with children of PSH and Thalassemia patients.

He apprised the audience that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has been extending its cooperation in various projects of Pakistan Bait ul Mal.

He emphasised that the Foundation was amongst the first to donate for establishment of Thalassaemia Centre last year. MD PBM Barrister Abid Waheed Sheikh told that Pakistan Thalassemia Centre has been providing quality healthcare facilities for the treatment of poor and deserving patients.

He further informed that all the necessary medical care including clinical tests and blood transfusion is free of cost. More than 250 people including children of PSH and patients of Thalassemia Centre attended that the Iftar dinner.

The Iftar dinner was followed by blood donation activity for Thalassaemia Centre. The Ambassador of Azerbaijan and the other diplomats of the Embassy and numerous volunteers donated their blood for Thallasemia patients.

The Ambassador also announced donation of 500 blood bags for Pakistan Thalassaemia Center.