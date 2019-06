Surgeon and cardiologist of national leader Heydar Aliyev at Cleveland Clinic Bruce Lytle and Murat Tuzcu (both Cleveland Clinic, USA) have arrived in Azerbaijan.

Report informs that the purpose of the visit is participation in Baku Heart Days International Congress dedicated to Heydar Aliyev's memory.

The congress is being held today for young doctors and residents (Central Clinical Hospital). The official opening ceremony of the congress will be held tomorrow.