Health Ministry shifts to enhanced mode ahead of Europa League final

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Health will shift to enhanced mode of operation, Report informs citing the Ministry.

The fans and teams will be served by 39 ambulance carriages of the Ministry of Health.

In addition, 90 beds are allocated in Clinical medical center No 1, 50 in Clinical Medical Center No 3, 25 in Central Oilmen's Hospital and 30 in the Republican Neurosurgery Hospital.

The experienced specialists including people speaking English will be on a shift in the indicated medical establishments during the event.

Hotline 9103 will be working in an enhanced mode round-the-clock.