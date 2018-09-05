 Top
    Health Ministry: High number of drug users is worrisome

    Five underage drug users recorded

    Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ 30,000 drug users were recorded in Azerbaijan in 2017, the Republican Narcological Dispensary told Report.

    The Dispensary said that such a high number of drug users is worrisome.

    According to the information, the drug users prevail in the 18-25 age group. Five underage drug users were recorded, but they have not been prosecuted over being underage.

    The number of women in this list has increased during the past two years. 

