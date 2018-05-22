Health Ministry gives work permit to AMU students

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ Senior students of the Azerbaijan Medical University (ATU) can now work in the clinics of the university and in a number of treatment facilities at positions for those with secondary medical education.

Report was told in University, rector of AMU, Geray Geraybeyli said in response letter to the Ministry of Health.

The letter states that according to Article 46 of the of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On protection of public health" , persons who have not completed high medical and pharmaceutical education can work in medical and pharmaceutical activities as secondary educated workers in the manner prescribed by the relevant executive authority.