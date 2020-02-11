Health Ministry: Coronavirus tests results were negative

The Health Ministry has released the results of medical checkups of people admitted to the hospital with the suspicion of coronavirus in Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the Ministry that the Department of Infectious Diseases of Clinical Medical Center № 1 inspected everyone with the test kits imported to the country.

"The tests produced negative results. It means that we have not detected any evidence of the virus in those patients. Our staff informed the press about the state of those hospitalized in the Department of Infectious Diseases."