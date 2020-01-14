Health Ministry clarifies issue on recall of Darmofal drug by Turkey

The Analytical Expertise Center of the Health Ministry has clarified the withdrawal of Dormofol drug from sales by Turkey.

The Ministry told Report that the Turkish Ministry of Health initiated an investigation after one of the eight patients, who had an endoscopy and colonoscopy in the city hospital of Sparta, Turkey, died from an anesthetic injection.

"The Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency has withdrawn the intravenous injection drugs 1% and 2% Dormofol containing the potent proforol substance.

According to the initial data, the reason is related to the quality of medicines. We inform the population and health workers that these medicines have not passed state registration in the Republic of Azerbaijan and are not imported into the country. The risk-benefit ratio of drugs containing proforol is positive. Pharmacovigilance Department of the analytical examination Center of the Ministry of Health controls their safety," the information says.