Health Ministry examines 94,400 people planning to get married

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ 94 400 people have been examined till the beginning of February this year, since application of compulsory medical examination of persons, intending to marry in Azerbaijan.

Report was told in the press service of the Ministry of Health.

According to the information, 9 800 persons passed medical examination during January. Thalassemia carrier state found in 246 persons, syphilis in 22 and AIDS in one person during January.

Medical examination and consultation are held at state and municipal medical institution, determined by the Health Ministry, on residential place of persons, intending to marry or on residential place of one of them.