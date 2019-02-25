Health Ministry: 5 doctors brigade sent to area of building on fire

Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ Five ambulance brigades have been dispatched to the area of a multi-storey building blazing in Baku. Report informs citing the Ministry of Health that an emergency call was received at 12.55 pm.

Notably, “112” hotline of the Ministry of Emergency Situations received information regarding fire in a multi-storey building on Shafayat Mehdiyev Street in Baku, Yasamal district. Firefighting units of the State Fire Protection Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and rescuers of the Special Risk Rescue Service were dispatched to the scene.