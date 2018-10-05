Health Minister signs order on measures against influenza and acute respiratory diseases

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Health Oqtay Shiraliyev has signed an order on "Strengthening of preventive measures on influenza and acute respiratory diseases in the republic for autumn-winter season 2018-2019.

Report informs that in line with the order preventive and anti-epidemic measures against flu and acute respiratory diseases and epidemiological monitoring of the infection among the population will be strengthened due to the start of the autumn-winter season.

The order envisages holding of medical observations at secondary and preschool educational facilities for prevention of the spread of flu and acute respiratory diseases, allocation of special rooms for hospitalization of flu-suspected patients, especially children and elderly people, application of restrictive regime in medical facilities when necessary, use of special protective means (masks) by the medical staff.

In addition, a stock of medical preparations for treatment of flu and acute respiratory diseases will be created.