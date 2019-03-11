Health Minister signs order on final match of UEFA Europa League in Baku

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/dea512af9e5be245993cf3800d139624/b5b42bb7-6ee3-46d0-acbe-27f4f16c95dc_292.jpg

Health Minister of Azerbaijan Ogtay Shiraliyev has signed a decree on healthcare for the UEFA Europa League final game. Report informs citing the press service of the ministry that the decree was signed in accordance with the relevant paragraph of the Regulations on the Ministry of Health "on the establishment of the Organizing Committee in connection with UEFA 2019 Europa League final match in Baku."

Heads of relevant departments and institutions are instructed to organize the timeliness of emergency medical care vehicles during the game at Baku Olympic Stadium to ensure the hospitalization of athletes and guests in case of need as appropriate in the Baku City Clinical Medical Center, and heads of medical institutions and departments are instructed to provide high quality medical care to them during the application of the participants and guests.

The leadership of the Republican Center for Hygiene and Epidemiology of the Azerbaijani Health Ministry is instructed to take care of the sanitary and hygienic rules of hotel and catering facilities allocated for delegations.