Deputy Health Minister: 'Increasing of drug costs is inevitable'

The meeting of the Tariff Council will be held in these days

Baku. 22 December.REPORT.AZ/ According to the regulation of prices of medicines registered and under the rules of control in Azerbaijan approved by Council of Ministers if currency exchange rate changes more than 5 percent then the prices will be reviewed. Of course, rising drug costs inevitable. Report informs Elsever Agayev, Deputy Minister of Health, told reporters Tuesday.

According to him new prices will be lower than previous estimates: " Because the cost of some drugs reduces several times . In other words, even after the price increase, the prices will not exceed the previous one."

He also added that appeal to Tariff Council was made by businessmen not by Ministry of Health.

"The next meeting of the Council will be held in these days. The price will be reviewed. At this time increase in the prices of drugs will be known", he added