Health Minister: 'Inherited blood diseases revealed in 7% of those, examined before marriage'

Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ 'Unfortunately, inherited blood diseases revealed in 7% of those, examined before marriage. However, these examinations allow significant progress in both fight against revealed diseases as well as for health of newborns'.

Report informs, Health Minister Ogtay Shiraliyev said at the ministry's board meeting.

The minister said that despite medical examination of the people, intending marriage, is a quite complicated process, the examination achieved in Baku and all regions in a short period.

He also added that 300 000 people suffering from diabetes in the country are fully provided with medicines, self-control and other means by the state under the program, adopted in this field.

He stressed that in accordance with the recommendations of international organizations, Azerbaijan has been applying new criteria regarding live birth since last year: 'Earlier, babies, with weight less than 1000 grams, have not been registered as live births. However, now babies, weighing over 500 grams, are considered as live births and provided with full-scale medical aid. Nearly 40% of them are rescued thanks to the efforts of medical staff. This is a very high figure even for Europe. Maternal mortality ratio fell from 34,2 to 14,4'.