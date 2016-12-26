Head traumatologist: " Exaggerated information about some clinics and doctors causes serious consequences"

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ Doctor who promises to cure disease completely and media informing about it are blameworthy and even commit a crime.

Report informs, Director of the Scientific Research Traumatology and Orthopedic Institute of Azerbaijan Ministry of Health Vagif Verdiyev said.

He said that some clinics and doctors exaggerate when advertising on television and give 100 percent guarantee to cure an incurable diseases: " This type of information confuses population and ultimately causes serious consequences. In no country in the world, including United States where medicine is at high level doctors never guarantee a cure of the disease. This is the matter of presumptions".