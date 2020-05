Management Union of Medical Territorial Units in Azerbaijan (TABIB) commented on reports about the fact that employees of the Shamakhi Executive Power were infected with the COVID-19.

TABIB told Report that one of the employees of the Executive Body was tested positive for COVID-19: “The employee was taken to a special hospital. Those who contacted the infected person, as well as head and employees of Shamakhi Executive Power, are under quarantine in accordance with the self-isolation rules.”