Head of Baku Chief Health Department: “Many complaints about public health are unfounded” - INTERVIEW

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ Report's interview with Head of the Baku city Main Health Department of the Ministry of Health Nelli Veysova:

- How many public hospitals do you have in Baku?

- At present there are 150 state medical institutions in the capital. Of them, 41 are hospitals, 7 are medical centers, 10 are dispensaries, 5 are maternity hospitals, 2 are nurseries, 9 are sanatoriums, the rest are Emergency stations, city and children's polyclinics, pediatric dental clinics, women's counseling centers.

- Was it possible to build all the hospitals and medical facilities in the capital at the level that meets modern standards?

- Over the past 10 years, the repair and reconstruction of 150 medical facilities under the Baku city Main Health Department has been planned. So far, 21 of these enterprises have been reconstructed and put into operation, and 79 have been overhauled. Other enterprises will also undergo major overhaul or reconstruction. Construction of 3 hospitals (Children's Polyclinic No. 7, United City Hospital No.11, United City Hospital No.17 and Tuberculosis Dispensary No.7) and a children's polyclinic is currently underway. Naturally, newly constructed and repaired medical institutions are fully equipped with modern medical devices and equipment in accordance with their service areas.

- How many public hospitals have been granted a legal status in recent years?

- 1 public hospital in the capital city has acquired the status of a legal entity. This is the Baku Health Center.

- How many doctors are currently working in Baku and is there a staff shortage in this field?

- 7,227 doctors work in medical institutions of the Baku City Health Department. Medical cadres have electronic registry, that is, meeting demand in doctors is always in the spotlight. Today, there is no shortage of doctors in stationary medical institutions, but there is a need for doctor-psychiatrist in polyclinics and doctors-physicists in tuberculosis dispensaries.

- How many doctors working in medical facilities in the capital have been dismissed for 9 months of this year?

- I would not like to mention only their dismissal. In addition to those who are dismissed for their disability, there are also a few who are rewarded for their special services. Thus, during the nine months of this year, 15 doctors were dismissed for various reasons, while 23 doctors were awarded with various prizes and honorary titles. For example, 5 people were awarded with "Honorary Doctor", 7 with "Medal of Progress", 1 with "Honored Medical Worker" and 10 with "Excellent Healthcare worker".

- In what cases should citizens apply to the hospitals and polyclinics? Because people usually visit doctors with a minor problem in their health. Does this create problems in health services? Do such applications increase the burden on hospitals? What measures should be taken to prevent this?

- Prophylactically, every person should pass medical checkup at least 2 times a year or once a year. Prophylactic examination has a major role in the early detection of diseases and the choice of treatment tactics in the future. Planned hospitalization is carried out in daycare hospitals or in specialized departments of hospitals around the clock in the direction of the attending physician of the clinic. Emergency patients are hospitalized both according to their own and by ambulances. Operative department receives daily information on the number of beds in hospitals. The patient's stay in the hospital takes 7-8 days on average. That is, when there is no vital indication after the acute phase, patients are undergoing outpatient care.

- The population regularly undergoes medical examinations. What diseases are more common?

- By the order of President Ilham Aliyev, the prophylactic examinations are carried out among the population since 2012. As a result of conducted inspections, the number of appeals and illnesses, especially non-infectious diseases, has increased in recent years. 1,412,522 adults with 86% who passed medical examination during the medical-preventive checkups this year. Among the patients, the respiratory system diseases are predominantly 16.6%, diseases associated with blood circulatory system 15.1%, nervous system diseases 8.6%. At the same time, 312,998 children out of 760,231 living in Baku have undergone compulsory medical examination, accounting for 41% of the total number of children. The number of illnesses revealed was 31,033, an increase from 8% to 10% in comparison with 2017. Among the patients, the respiratory system diseases make 19%, eye diseases - 21%, digestive system diseases - 17%. During 9 months of this year 43,421 people (87%) of 49,828 children aged 0-5 in pre-school institutions underwent compulsory medical examination. The most commonly diagnosed diseases are alimentary anemia, upper respiratory tract infections, dental and eye diseases. Their results are uploaded to the Electronic Health Card System.

- What is the level of vaccination among children? Because sometimes parents refuse to vaccinate their child. What are the side effects of not vaccinating?

- According to the 9-month report of the year, all newborns got vaccinated (Hepatitis B, TP poliomyelitis). However, the average immunization of children under the age of 1 year (73% poliomyelitis, Hib 57%, pneumococcal and QPM -67%), and of children under the age of 2 (57% for poliomyelitis, 48% for GDT, 54% for QPM) is relatively low. Media outlets should support the sanitary awareness campaign on immunization among parents. Because the National Calendar Plan covers only immunization against dangerous infectious diseases. Children are our future. We must direct all our efforts in this regard, no matter where we work.

- How are citizens' complants regarding health services being investigated?

- As in all areas, of course, there are certain problems in the healthcare sector. In order to facilitate the solution of these problems, the Ministry of Health has a special Electronic Health Service, a "Hot Line" that accepts phone calls and responds to them immediately. The submitted appeals are investigated in the presence of experts, where appropriate, resolved or accepted by the citizens and subsequently investigated. I must say with regret that there are many unfounded appeals. For example, requiring medications not included in group of medicines belonging to a privileged group or exceptionally including the name into the list of organ transplantation operation. Substantiated complaints are being thoroughly investigated and answered with the participation of the Legal Department of the Baku city Main Health Department and physician consultants.

- Sometimes they say that competent doctors of Azerbaijan leave abroad. Do you agree with this opinion? What were your own observations?

- There are those who go abroad, but that does not mean that there are no educated doctors in Azerbaijan. There are well-educated doctors in medical institutions under the subordination of the Baku City Health Department. They participate in international conferences, symposia, and are members of international medical societies in various fields. Today the trend has changed considerably. The number of foreign citizens applying to hospitals in the country, and especially for surgical operations, has significantly increased. It includes various areas of medicine ranging from organ transplantation to plastic and aesthetic surgery, and the list is considerably broader.

- What kind of innovations will there be in the field of health in the future?

- President Ilham Aliyev has issued a decree on the application of Compulsory Medical Insurance in Azerbaijan. The pilot project is being implemented in three districts - Yevlakh, Mingachevir and Agdash. Relevant work is being done as a result of mutual cooperation between the Ministry of Health and the Medical Insurance Agency.Our goal is to serve our people worthily for the good future of Azerbaijan.