Goshgar Tahmazli: 27 normative legal acts adopted to ensure food security

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Regulatory legal acts have been adopted on implementing food security in the field of entrepreneurship at all stages of the food chain since 1 January this year till today".

Report informs, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Food Security Agency Goshgar Tahmazli said at the I Baku International Conference on Food Safety.

He noted that the relevant documents were signed by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and legal base was established for the activity of agency from July 1.

G.Tahmazli said that studying international experience in this direction is one of the priorities.