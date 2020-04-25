​Global coronavirus death toll hits nearly 200k

The novel coronavirus (COVID) has claimed 195,920 lives globally, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

To date, COVID-19 cases have risen to 2,790,986 worldwide, while the number of recoveries stands at 781,382.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China’s Hubei province, and the virus has spread to 210 countries and territories since then.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.