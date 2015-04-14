Founder of Avromed: We support reduction of medicine costs

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ "As President Ilham Aliyev said at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, the cost of some medicines in Azerbaijan is really high. I have repeatedly said at the meetings of the Milli Majlis that the medications are expensive. I also supported the amendments to the law "On medicines", designed to regulate drug prices by the State. Avromed supporter regulation of prices by the state". This was said to Report by the founder of the company Avromed on the import and sale of drugs in Azerbaijan, MP Javanshir Feyziyev.

He noted that after the settlement of prices by the state the cost of some drugs will fall: "We are also supporters of this. Avromed imports a fifth of medicines, medical applications and other products on the market.This product belong to well-known international pharmaceutical companies.Their prices do not differ from the prices in the countries facing the same level with Azerbaijan. In Azerbaijan, more than 350 companies involved in selling drugs. According J. Feyziev the company Avromed not made changes in the cost of drugs: "Prices are stable. The price increase does not have any relation to Avromed".