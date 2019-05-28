Food Safety Agency toughens control measures ahead of Europa League final in Baku

The Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan has strengthened control measures in connection with the final game of the UEFA Europa League, which will be held on May 29 at the Baku Olympic Stadium, Report informs citing the Agency.

Agency staff met with companies that will sell food products and beverages at the venue, studied the situation with food safety. These companies were given professional advice on how to follow food safety requirements during preparation for the game and on the match day.

Along with this, the hotels where the referees, teams, members of the UEFA headquarters, suppliers and media representatives were accommodated were informed about the activities related to safety requirements. Information was also given on observance of safety requirements in catering facilities located near the places where fans gather, in the Winter Park and Sahil Park.

Food supply companies were sent instructions reflecting food safety requirements, food samples were taken to study the situation with food safety requirements and laboratory tests were held.