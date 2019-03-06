Ministry of Health: Five people injured in dormitory fire in Baku are in severe condition

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/fa42d602a2c22d2af1e3e617ed36f85e/5e6ad4e6-fc7f-401d-8bc9-ca61ec9f8220_292.jpg

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ Ambulance received a total of 22 appeals related to the fire in the dormitory in Narimanov district of Baku, the Ministry of Health told Report.

It was noted that 8 of them received medical aid on the spot: "14 patients were taken to the Toxicology Department of No. 1 Clinic Medical Center. 5 people have been hospitalized and their condition is assessed as moderately severe. Others were discharged home after immediate treatment, while two of them were dead before doctors were dispatched to the scene."