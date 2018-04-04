Famous Azerbaijani academician dies at 90

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's prominent scientist, surgeon, medical worker, educator, academician. Boyukkishi Aghayev has died on April 4 at 90.

Report informs, farewell ceremony will be held from 13:00 to 15:00 today at the main building of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

Notably, Aghayev had 400 scientific and publicist works, including 9 inventions and more than 25 rationalization proposals. Around 200 of his scientific works were published abroad.

The prominent scientist raised 62 Doctors of Philosophy and 11 Doctors of Sciences.

Rest Him in Peace!