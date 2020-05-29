Face masks are now mandatory at bus stops in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has signed a decree on using personal protective equipment in the special quarantine regime. Report informs referring to the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the decision, it is mandatory to wear protective medical masks in public transport stops, at ticket offices, ATMs, payment terminals, trade, business, and service facilities.

The decision also applies to intercity (interdistrict) and intracity (intradistrict) passenger transport (bus, taxi, subway, railway, etc.)