Estonian delegation will discuss in Baku issues of cooperation in public health

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Estonian delegation in Baku to discuss the issues of cooperation in the health sector.

Report informs referring to the Representation of Estonia to Azerbaijan, the visit of the delegation will be held on September 17-19.

The delegation composed of professors, doctors, members of the Estonian Ministry of Health.

The delegation will hold meetings in Baku, as well as will visit several hospitals and get acquainted with the conditions created there.