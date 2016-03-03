Employees of TB medical institutions to be insured compulsorily in Azerbaijan

Baku. 3 March.REPORT.AZ/ Employees of TB medical institutions will be insured compulsorily in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, in today's meeting of Milli Majlis Health Commission, relevant amendments proposed to the law 'On fight against tuberculosis in Azerbaijan'.

In accordance with the amendment, physician-phthisiologists, other specialists and employees, which work at TB medical institutions, will be insured compulsorily according to the law 'On Compulsory Insurance against Loss of Professional Labor Abilities as a Result of Industrial Accidents and Occupational Diseases' in order to prevent occupational disability as a result of accidents during implementation of labor functions and of occupational diseases.

Notably, amendment, proposed to the law, recommended to Milli Majlis plenary session.