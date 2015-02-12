"Emergency" brigades to be on duty in all areas of European Games, Baku

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Emergency" brigades are considered to be on duty in all areas- the hotels in which the guests will stay, the Olympic campus and the venues for public events, where the first European Games will be held. Report was told by the press service of the Ministry of Health.

The new "Mercedes" ambulances supplied with equipment and facilities in accordance with modern and international standards will be put into operation recently in order to provide the guests and Azerbaijani citizens with high-level "emergency" services.

The special trainers were developed and training courses were organized with the representation of American Heart Association (American Heart Assosiation - AHA. More than 400 emergency workers will be involved in trainings and provided with AHA international certificate.

In addition, besides improving medical knowledge, the doctors involved in "Ambulance" services were provided with English language courses.