Elena Rostropovich: I want to continue work that my father started with Heydar Aliyev in 2003

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Thanks to the Azerbaijani people for perpetuating the memory of my father, so I want to come here, continue my work. We want to continue the work that my father started with Heydar Aliyev in 2003. "

Report informs, President of the International Medical Foundation Rostropovich-Vishnevskaya Foundation, daughter of the world-famous cellist Mstislav Rostropovich Elena Rostropovich said.

According to her, in Azerbaijan at the moment a pilot project in Azerbaijan on cardiovascular examination of newborns with heart defects being implemented.

"We continue our cooperation with the Ministry of Health, and we have transferred technical equipment for cardiovascular examination of children," said E. Rostropovich, adding that the program is already operating in seven countries on the initiative of the Foundation.

In turn, the Executive Director of the Foundation William Amoss noted that the Fund has been working in Azerbaijan for 14 years.

“Since this is a pilot program for Azerbaijan, therefore we arrived in the country in order to get acquainted with its course, " W. Amoss said.

In his opinion, the program is executed effectively.

"As part of the visit to the City Clinical Hospital No. 3, we were satisfied with the level of training and the work of medical workers involved in the program," executive director stressed.