Ebola virus death toll climbs to 7,373

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ Death toll of the Ebola virus outbreak stands at 7,373 in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone and 19,031 people are infected, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said in a report released on Saturday.

The Ebola virus can be transmitted from person to person through a direct contact (through injured skin or mucous membranes) or with objects contaminated with the virus. The Ebola virus disease, previously known as the Ebola hemorrhagic fever, is a severe illness in humans, often fatal, according to the WHO, informs Report citing TASS.