Ebola Still Far From Being Defeated - Doctors Without Borders

Baku. 24 March. REPORT.AZ/ The deadly epidemic began in December 2013 in West Africa, spreading from Guinea to Sierra Leone and Liberia. On March 23, 2014 the World Health Organization (WHO) officially announced an outbreak.

Report informs referring to the Sputnik News, speaking at a press conference in Geneva, Serafini said that as Ebola continues to ravage the countries hit, medical staff needs to track the contacts of all infected individuals to keep the number of cases of further contraction at zero level.

Serafini said that some 4,000 Doctors Without Borders medical personnel have been sent to West Africa to help combat Ebola. Of these, 28 people have contracted the infection and 14 have died.

Serafini stressed that it was highly probable that sporadic Ebola cases would be documented in various locations, and if it came to an epidemic, doctors would be prepared better than before.

According to the most recent WHO figures revealed on March 18, Ebola has left over 10,000 people dead and a total of 25,000 people have been infected with the disease.