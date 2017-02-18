Early diagnoses made to over 500 cancer patients in 2016

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ Early diagnoses were made to over 500 cancer patients in Azerbaijan last year.

Report informs, Director of Center for Nuclear Medicine in National Oncology Center of Azerbaijan Fuad Novruzov told.

According to him, Center for Nuclear Medicine has opened in previous year improved treatment of prostate cancer, neuroendocrine, cardiological problems and introduced appropriate treatment methods.

F. Novruzov told that as rear neuroendocrine tumors have non-specific and complicated symptoms, their diagnosis and treatment can yield wrong results: “We conduct works towards joint decisions for early diagnosis and treatment of rear diseases, along with educating people in this direction”.