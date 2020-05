The Coronavirus Response Fund has raised more than 113 million AZN, Report quotes the spokesman for the Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov, as saying at today’s briefing.

Notably, the Coronavirus Response Fund established under the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on March 19, 2020. The purpose of the Fund is to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection in the Republic of Azerbaijan and provide financial assistance to the counter-measures.