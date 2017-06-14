Document on compulsory medical insurance fee in Azerbaijan presented to Presidential Administration

© Report.az

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Law on insurance fee should be amended".

Report informs, Zaur Aliyev, Director of the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance under the Cabinet of Ministers said.

Regarding insurance basic package, insurance amount, he noted that according to the decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev, only basic package for pilot regions were ratified: "Compulsory medical insurance has been implemented in pilot regions since February. In accordance with this compulsory medical insurance, we intend several changes to the base package at the end of the year, which will be carried out under practice".

According to him, amendment should be made to the legislation in regard with insurance fees: "Namely, it is not applied as the legislation doesn't envisage it. Statement of insurance fee is not presented to media yet, because currently, we have submitted proposals on our financial sources to the Presidential Administration. At the same time, the Presidential Administration started discussions with relevant agencies. The document will be sent to the Parliament, after discussions end. Then, we can make a statement".