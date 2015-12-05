Director of State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance: We want to create competitive environment among state hospitals

Baku. 5 December.REPORT.AZ/ 'Today Azerbaijan is in such a period of socio-economic development that is ready for application of compulsory medical insurance in order to ensure health of citizens and provide them with full medical services.

Report informs, Zaur Aliyev, Director of State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance under Cabinet of Ministers said in his official interview to 'Azerbaijan' newspaper.

Forthcoming 2016 year is important for activity of the agency, he said.

Application of compulsory insurance is part of part of health reforms, Z.Aliyev says. Applying compulsory medical insurance firstly will begin at state hospitals. 'We want to create competitive environment among state hospitals. Because quality is high in competitive environment. Taking into consideration that State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance acts as getting health services and medical institutions as offering services, then it will be obvious that main purpose of our agency is provision of qualitative, high-level and operative services for insured persons', Director of the agency says.

Application of compulsory medical insurance will reveal the best physicians as well as hospitals. Physicians will earn high salary explicitly.