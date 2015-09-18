Deputy Health Minister: Some problems occurred on selling medicines at new prices

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Of course, the process of selling drugs at new prices started recently and it is therefore not yet possible to avoid problems."

Report informs, Deputy Minister of Health, Elsevar Agayev said in an interview with reporters.

According to him, while there are some problems, because some drugs have not been registered yet, some are listed at an incorrect price:To address these shortcomings requires time. I think that the problems will be solved in a short period of time."

He also said that until the middle of next year all drug prices will be adjusted.

E. Agaev recalled significant steps by the country's leadership to the settlement of prices for medicines and said that by the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers drafted and adopted mechanisms for the control and regulation of unregistered medicines. Tariff Council has also prepared appropriate instructions concerning price: "It is already adjusted prices for 1057 medical products and from September 15, they are sold at the new prices. Ministry of Economy and Industry conducts monitoring in cooperation with the Ministry of Health. Our staff started monitoring the pharmacy after registration in the Ministry of Justice."